>
>
>
Hair Trends
Fabulous Fringes: Try these edgy new hair styles
  
Seventies side fringe
In this article

Seventies side fringe


We love and adore this simple seventies look. It's just too cute.

Ask for a sweeping side fringe that is cut on the diagonal - you want the fringe to have volume but you want it to still look natural when you sweep it over.


Beauty Editor
20/11/2012
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         