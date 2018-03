In this article























This long layered fringe is a modern twist on the nineties Rachel from Friends look.Long enough to cover your eyes (tres sexy) this can be cut into your normal style very easily - just ask for some choppy layers at the front for an instant pseudo fringe The perfect non-committal fringe