In this article























The fake fringe

This sweeping side fringe is actually not a fringe at all. It's faking it.



And it's easily done. Just sweep your hair over in an extreme side parting and tuck behind your ear once you've arranged it carefully over your forehead.



You'll be pleased to know there's no need for a monster clip! We're sure this model is keeping her fringe just so before she heads out ono the runway - minus the clip!