In this article











Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories



Hair Accessories: How to wear hair accessories From







That's why we've enlisted the insight and knowledge of haircare experts, hair stylists and hair accessory designers to bring you our round up of the best ways to wear hair accessories.



Ben Cooke, Co-founder of Chelsea salon Lockonego says: "“I think hair accessories are great for a number of reasons, to list a few... You can add instant glamour to an up-do with gold or diamante or silver decorative clips.



"Plus you can get creative by decorating your style with a few effortlessly placed mini accessories. There is however a fine line between gorgeous and gaudy so you need to have a good eye for style to get it right. Hair accessories are fab for transforming your look from day to evening."



Clip it, twist it, scrunch it, knot it, bow it - the choice is endless...



From Cheryl Cole to Kate Hudson and Katy Perry , celebs are adorning their hair with accessories , and where the A list lead, we will follow. Hair accessories don't have to look tacky. The right hair accessories can add impact and interest to your barnet, but there's a wrong way and a right way when it comes to wearing them.That's why we've enlisted the insight and knowledge of haircare experts, hair stylists and hair accessory designers to bring you our round up of the best ways to wear hair accessories.Ben Cooke, Co-founder of Chelsea salon Lockonego says: "“I think hair accessories are great for a number of reasons, to list a few... You can add instant glamour to an up-do with gold or diamante or silver decorative clips."Plus you can get creative by decorating your style with a few effortlessly placed mini accessories. There is however a fine line between gorgeous and gaudy so you need to have a good eye for style to get it right. Hair accessories are fab for transforming your look from day to evening."Clip it, twist it, scrunch it, knot it, bow it - the choice is endless... Image © Sipa

