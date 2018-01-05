Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories

In this article











"Accessories should have a strong age old retro feel; think Roman crowns, Victorian pins and art deco broaches. Remember that this is a trend for the younger crowd and should be avoided by more mature women."



Understood.



We like the subtle sparkle and pearl of these grips and clips from



Left:



Perspex Flower kirby grips

RRP: £4.00

Available from Accessorize



Six crystal grips

RRP: £8.00

Available from Accessorize

