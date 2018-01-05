Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories
Diamonds and Pearls
Celebrity hair
dresser and stylist to Kate Middleton
, Richard Ward
, says: "Clips, pearls and diamanté accessories
are bang on trend this season, and should freely adorn hair for a touch of instant classic glamour.
"Accessories should have a strong age old retro feel; think Roman crowns, Victorian pins and art deco broaches. Remember that this is a trend for the younger crowd and should be avoided by more mature women."
Understood.
We like the subtle sparkle and pearl of these grips and clips from Accessorize
for a vintage touch of glam.
Left:
Perspex Flower kirby grips
RRP: £4.00
Available from Accessorize
Six crystal grips
RRP: £8.00
Available from Accessorize