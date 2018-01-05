>
Hair Trends
Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories
  
Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories
Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories


Diamonds and Pearls
 

Celebrity hair dresser and stylist to Kate Middleton, Richard Ward, says: "Clips, pearls and diamanté accessories are bang on trend this season, and should freely adorn hair for a touch of instant classic glamour.

"Accessories should have a strong age old retro feel; think Roman crowns, Victorian pins and art deco broaches. Remember that this is a trend for the younger crowd and should be avoided by more mature women."

Understood.

We like the subtle sparkle and pearl of these grips and clips from Accessorize for a vintage touch of glam.

Left:

Perspex Flower kirby grips
RRP: £4.00
Available from Accessorize

Six crystal grips
RRP: £8.00
Available from Accessorize

