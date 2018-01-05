Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories

>
Hair Trends
Forties chic

Vanessa Esack, artistic director at Paul Edmonds says: "When wanting to use hair accessories, think red carpet hair. Accessories used the wrong way can look either childlike or be similar to bad bridesmaid hair! In order to avoid either of these looks, try to emulate the gorgeous locks of forties screen sirens.

"This can be achieved with diamanté hair accessories, which are perfectly on trend and very glamorous too. Softly wave the hair, which can be done at any length, and this will immediately give a more luxurious feel.

"Then, by lowering a side parting and sweeping the hair around one shoulder, this will make a sparkly hairslide look stunning. Loose updo's also look fabulous with a carefully placed accessory.”

These sparkly slides (left) are super glam, without being OTT.

Left:

Angel flowers hair comb
RRP: £49.00

Dragonfly crystal comb
RRP: £20.00

Both available from Ebuni

14/10/2011
Tags Hair Trends
