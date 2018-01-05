>
Hair Trends
Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories
Secret accessories

Denise McAdam, hairdresser to the Royal Family says when it comes to accessories they don't have to be obvious. You can use hidden hair accessories to increase volume, create shape and boost your barnet.

Denise says: "This year we will see a big trend in side donuts and top knots. They are quick and simple to create and look elegant."

Cheryl Cole's beehive hair has been rocking the sixties trend - but all that volume comes from padding, rather than product (although product certainly helps).

Our secret accessories of choice can be worn underneath hair to build height... (although they are ugly to look at trust us, they will make your hair more beautiful!)

Doughnut ring
RRP:  £4.80
Available from Boots

Synthetic hair padding
RRP:  £7.50
Available from Patrick Cameron

Volume hair padding
RRP: £5.95
Available from Salons Direct



14/10/2011
