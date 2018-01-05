Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories

In this article











Alice bands are a great way to add interest to your hairstyle Ben Cooke, Co-founder of Chelsea salon, Lockonego says: "Go for simple Alice bands to keep your locks out of the way at work, and then swap for more ornate and elaborate bands or clips in the evening. Hair bands worn around the head are good for a bohemian look and can also plump up finer hair by lifting from the roots (e.g. Pixie Lott )!"Stylist to the stars Nicky Hambleton Jones says: " Try wearing your hair with an Alice-band against a beehive for the ‘Sixties Sweetheart’ look. Head band trends for Autumn/Winter 2011-12 are a mixture of both elaborate and delicate - feathers and lace were seen at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture giving a luxe finish, while Valentino Couture featured fine head bands embellished with diamante clusters.”This season the key to chosing your accessories is to look for something opulant. We love these gorgeous head bands (left).