Hair Trends
Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories
Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories
Hair accessories: On trend hair accessories


Fan it out 

Ensuring that the hair and the accessory work well together is really important to Emmy Scarterfield, former accessory desinger for for Bottega Veneta and Georgio Armani, Emmy now designs bridal wear and hair accessories.

She says: "Vintage inspired hair decorations that are close to the head and blend with the hair style are still key for A/W2011."

"Drapery, beading, feather and fabric designs are also key, they can be worn in versatile ways, a perfect example is our double fan drape."

Our favourite feather and fan designs are as follows:

Peacock Print Pink Feather Headband
RRP: £10.00

Teal Feather Headband 
RRP: £10.00
Both available from Jon Richard at Debenhams

Fan comb
RRP: £130.00
Available from Emmy.

14/10/2011
