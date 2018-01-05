|A woman’s hair is her primary beauty weapon, and we all want silky, shiny, lustrous locks. Healthy hair equals beautiful hair...so here’s our hair care advice to keep your hair shining with health all year round.
Gentle cleansing
- Wash your hair every three days - any more often and you’ll produce excess sebum, which makes hair greasy.
- Use shampoo that’s right for your hair type (dry, greasy, coloured etc.). It should also be gentle, respect the pH of your scalp, moisturise and soften the capillary fibre in your hair.
