Hair care

Hair care


A woman’s hair is her primary beauty weapon, and we all want silky, shiny, lustrous locks. Healthy hair equals beautiful hair...so here’s our hair care advice to keep your hair shining with health all year round.

Gentle cleansing
- Wash your hair every three days - any more often and you’ll produce excess sebum, which makes hair greasy. 
- Use shampoo  that’s right for your hair type (dry, greasy, coloured etc.). It should also be gentle, respect the pH of your scalp, moisturise and soften the capillary fibre in your hair.


Caring for your hair

Just like your skin, your hair needs special attention too. Read on to find out how to take proper care of your hair.

Summer hair care

With all that sun exposure, your hair becomes as fragile as your skin in the summer. Find out how to protect it...

Winter hair care

Pollution, cold, wind and rain... hair has a lot to cope with in winter and can soon lose its bounce and shine. Find out how to take care of it...

DIY hair care

Make your own beauty products for your hair using natural ingredients. Discover our favourite homemade recipes.

Coloured hair

Although dyeing hair provides instant shine, it also leaves hair damaged and dried out, and the colour can fade after just a few days.Find out how to look after coloured hair...

Celebrity hair care

How do the stars manage to get their hair looking so good? Discover their techniques...

Hair care for ethnic hair

Discover specific hair care advice and techniques for ethnic hair...
And also...

