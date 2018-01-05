>
>
>
Hair colour - colouring your hair, hair colour trends

Hair colour - colouring your hair, hair colour trends


Si If you’re a lady who likes a change, dyeing your hair is probably right up your street. You can go from stunning blonde to sensual brunette in just a few minutes and change your look. Read on for successful colouring!

The first thing to decide on is what shade to go for. Colours are classed according to a specific scale used by professionals.

Next, you need to bear in mind that temporary dyes fade out after 6 to 8 washes, while semi-permanent ones last for 6 to 8 weeks. Permanent dye doesn't ever disappear; you need to wait until the hair grows back before your natural colour returns.

Read the rest of the practical guide to colouring your hair

Hair colouring advice

Whether you colour your hair yourself or you leave it in an expert's hands, you need to know how to look after your new hair colour!

See also: hair trends and hair care

Hair colour trends

Just like fashion and hairstyles, hair colour trends come and go. Take a look back at some of the hottest hair colours of recent years.

See also: all the latest hair trends

Celeb hair colour

Certain celebs just can't change their hair colour often enough! Browse these celebrity hair chameleons.
Makeover Assistant
  

And also...

> Hairstyles finder - find your perfect haircut!

> Have salon gorgeous hair at home

> Video: how to get really lovely locks

> The latest in Beauty
Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         