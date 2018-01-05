Hair colour trend: How to do hair chalking
This year has been all about hair colour
play from ombre dip dye
to block colour brights
- and the obsession with lifting your locks to psychadellic shades isn't over yet.
In fact it's just going in a new direction as Katie Mulcahy, Creative Director at Lisa Shepherd Salons
predicts that ‘chalking’ will be the new temporary hair
colour craze for the season ahead.
We saw washed out brights at Chanel and Marc Jacobs
back in Feb, and if these runway royalty are anything to go by (and they are) then hair chalking is where it is at.
If you're not au fait, hair chalking is one of the easiest ways to DIY dye
, no matter what your hair colour, you can get pastel hued hair for a knock down price... starting with a visit to your local arts and crafts store... we love this already!
But how is it done?
We spoke to the team at Lisa Shepherd to find out more...