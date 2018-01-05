Hair chalking: How to do it

We've been coveting the candy cane stripes at Mulberry's spring/summer show and if we can't have the handbag, we might as well have the hair.



Katie says: “This very cool chalk technique is totally temporary and after just a few shampoo’s there will be no trace, ideal for the weekend, a festival or a big night out!”



Non committal hair colour? Sounds good to us!



Katie has honed her ‘chalking’ skills back stage at fashion shows and photo shoots. And in three simple steps you can rock some vibrant streaks too - time to get creative!

Choose good quality wax chalk available from art supply and craft shops. Try these ones from Sennelier . Every colour and shade of the rainbow is available, so have fun with it!This technique works on any length or depth of base hair colour. If applying the chalk to darker shades then spray the hair down with a little water first as this will allow the colour to show through with greater intensity.For light base shades the chalk can be applied to dry hair . Use your imagination...deeper colours on the mid lengths fading to lighter ends creates a VERY cool result.Once the hair is completely dry seal the colour in with a curling iron or straighteners, or you can even hold hair momentarily in the diffuser cup of your hairdryer.The heat will help to set the colour. Finally finish with a cloud of hair lacquer and go forth with your cool girl barnet.