Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
This season treat your tresses to a whole new look, whether you go for multi-tonal colour, neon splashes or beach worthy blonde there's a colour trend that's right for you.
We've spoken to colourists and stylists and hair
experts to find out which colour trends
will be a must-try for spring/summer 2012.
With so much choice at both ends of the extreme make-over scale, we're split between going for spray-paint statements a la Thakoon or playing it safe with uber glamorous intense natural hues.
Read on for our pick of the top hair colour trends
for 2012...