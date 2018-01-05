>
>
>
Hair Trends
Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
  
Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
In this article

Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try


Pastel hues

Pastel hues are making it big in our spring summer wardrobe, and the trend translates to hair too.

Copy Mulberry's sorbet coloured streaks (left) or Thakoons parma violet slices, for a scrumptious hair trend that is easy to pull off.

Vernon Delsel, Acting Head of Colour at Paul Edmonds says:"It's all about glossy shiny pastel colours and bright flashes of colour in hidden panels."

For colour committment-phobes head to Tatiana Hair Extensions where you can pick up clip in pieces from £10.00.

Hair extension guru Tatiana Karelina says: ""Clip in pieces and extensions can be easily worn with beach waves or natural untouched hair.

"Try embellishing blonde hair with streaks of peach and light pink or contrast dark hair against light strands of colour.''

13/02/2012
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornHot celebrity men in uniform
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         