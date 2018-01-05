Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try

Pastel hues



Hair extension guru Tatiana Karelina says:

"Clip in pieces and extensions can be easily worn with beach waves or natural untouched hair.

Pastel hues are making it big in our spring summer wardrobe, and the trend translates to hair too.Copy Mulberry's sorbet coloured streaks (left) or Thakoons parma violet slices, for a scrumptious hair trend that is easy to pull off.Vernon Delsel, Acting Head of Colour at Paul Edmonds says:"It's all about glossy shiny pastel colours and bright flashes of colour in hidden panels."For colour committment-phobes head to Tatiana Hair Extensions where you can pick up clip in pieces from £10.00.

"Try embellishing blonde hair with streaks of peach and light pink or contrast dark hair against light strands of colour.''



