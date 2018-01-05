In this article

















Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try

If you're keen to rock surfer chic, it couldn't be more on trend, from the wet hair looks at Ann Demeulemeester to the sunbleached blondes at Givenchy Paul Bingham, Head Colour Technician at Lockonego is a fan of 'Clever Colour' a purse friendly way to go blonde.Paul says: "This is an incredibly versatile colouring technique which works with almost every hair colour and length for a natural and grown-out finish."The technique involves backcombing triangular sections of hair before applying colour underneath and over the top of the sections, leaving the inner area of the triangle colour-free."The result is a seamless finish with a ‘beachy’ and textured effect that’s grungy-cool. Better yet, it requires very little maintenance meaning you can go months without needing to re-touch."