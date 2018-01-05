Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
Power pink
We've been in love with pink hair
since Katy Perry
showed us how it's done. And we're not the only ones.
Shades of rose and hot pink
were seen across the runway from spray paint pastel at Thakoon to Barbie Girl gorgeousness at Jeremy Scott.
We dare you to try a hint of pink
in your tresses to make an uber girly fashion
statement.
Celebrity Hairdresser of the Year, Jamie Stevens is the man behind Amelia Lily's pink
barnet.
He says: "This trend is most suited to those with cool skin tones. I used a Matrix protein pack on Amelia which makes hair
feel like silk and lifts out any unwanted warm tones.
"The pink
is achieved by mixing a mocha toner from the Colour Sync range with an inch of red booster."