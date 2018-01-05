>
Hair Trends
Hair colour trends to try
  
Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try


Power pink

We've been in love with pink hair since Katy Perry showed us how it's done. And we're not the only ones.

Shades of rose and hot pink were seen across the runway from spray paint pastel at Thakoon to Barbie Girl gorgeousness at Jeremy Scott.

We dare you to try a hint of pink in your tresses to make an uber girly fashion statement.

Celebrity Hairdresser of the Year, Jamie Stevens is the man behind Amelia Lily's pink barnet.

He says: "This trend is most suited to those with cool skin tones. I used a Matrix protein pack on Amelia which makes hair feel like silk and lifts out any unwanted warm tones.

"The pink is achieved by mixing a mocha toner from the Colour Sync range with an inch of red booster."

13/02/2012
