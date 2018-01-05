In this article

















Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try

Sunset Shades



Stylist Ken Picton says: "Tangerine hues are great for warming up Redheads should opt for coppery colours and sunset shades as the trend for spring/summer 2012 moves away from intense Rihanna red's to soft burnt oranges.Stylist Ken Picton says: "Tangerine hues are great for warming up winter skin and enhancing green and blue eyes. Florence is fantastic style inspiration for this shade.

"With coppers and reds, if you go too dramatic you might clash with your skin tone, the general rule is for cooler skin tones, use deeper bluey reds, for warmer skin tones stay on the coppery fiery scale.



"Anyone can go red this season but you must pick the right red for your skin tone."



