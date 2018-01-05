Graduated dip-dye
This season try a barely-there variation in hue for an updated take on the dip-dye
look.
Award-winning stylist Ken Picton, says: "For brunettes, the good news is the dip dye
will still be strong.
"Brunette
is a fairly universal colour especially when dip dying, because you’re lightening the lengths you can flatten or warm up the look. Brunettes tend to have a more balanced even skin tone so can carry off warm or cool tones."
The more subtle the better when it comes to the dip-dye
look - try going two shades lighter on your tips, as seen at Jaeger and Versace, or try honey slices through the front section and ends like at Calvin Klein.
The finished look should seem effortlessly graduated. Straighten hair
to show off your sleek colour play.