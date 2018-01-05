>
Hair Trends
Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
  
Graduated dip-dye
This season try a barely-there variation in hue for an updated take on the dip-dye look.

Award-winning stylist Ken Picton, says: "For brunettes, the good news is the dip dye will still be strong.

"Brunette is a fairly universal colour especially when dip dying, because you’re lightening the lengths you can flatten or warm up the look. Brunettes tend to have a more balanced even skin tone so can carry off warm or cool tones."

The more subtle the better when it comes to the dip-dye look - try going two shades lighter on your tips, as seen at Jaeger and Versace, or try honey slices through the front section and ends like at Calvin Klein.

The finished look should seem effortlessly graduated. Straighten hair to show off your sleek colour play.

 

13/02/2012
