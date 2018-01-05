>
Hair Trends
Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
Spray paint effect 

Bold block colours are the way to go this summer - it's all about being daring with hair paints and temporary dyes. Remember the graffiti brights at Thakoon, Issey Miyake, Narcisco Rodriguez and Julien McDonald?

If you're cool enough, dare to make your hair colour your exclamation point.

Play around with wash out colour that can add vibrancy to your mane at weekends, but can fade in time for your next big meeting.

Colour expert and co-founder of Lockonego, Jonathan Long says: "It's about being spontaneous and using your hair to bring to life your creativity.

"If you’re a dark brunette go for bluey-black shades or just tint a few strands with a colour lighter or darker than your current hair colour - giving a subtle, yet distinguished difference to your look."

13/02/2012
