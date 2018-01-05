>
>
>
Hair Trends
Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
 Photo 9/9 
Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
In this article

Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try


Tone on Tone

Multi-tonal colour can achieve a natural look that with extra depth.

Jonathan Long, co-founder of Lockonego and Clairol Ambassador says that a tone on tone look should embrace "golden, sandy warm shades, rather than cool tones for a sunkissed, reflective look."

Look at the multi-tonal tresses of Gisele and Natalia Vodianova at Givenchy and you get the idea. Jonathan says: "It’s about natural-looking, healthy colours, tone on tone and keeping it simple."

Colour expert James Forward from Real Hair, uses a balayage technique to get this effect. He says: "Choose up to three shades no more than two shades lighter or darker than the natural colour."

In terms of colour, James says: "Chose butterscotch, wheat and caramel" for a honeyed head of Hair.

13/02/2012
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         