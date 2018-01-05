Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try
Tone on Tone
Multi-tonal colour can achieve a natural look that with extra depth.
Jonathan Long, co-founder of Lockonego and Clairol Ambassador says that a tone on tone look should embrace "golden, sandy warm shades, rather than cool tones for a sunkissed, reflective look."
Look at the multi-tonal tresses of Gisele and Natalia Vodianova
at Givenchy
and you get the idea. Jonathan says: "It’s about natural-looking, healthy colours, tone on tone and keeping it simple."
Colour expert James Forward from Real Hair
, uses a balayage technique to get this effect. He says: "Choose up to three shades no more than two shades lighter or darker than the natural colour."
In terms of colour, James says: "Chose butterscotch, wheat and caramel
" for a honeyed head of Hair
.