Hair trends: Hair colour trends to try

Naturally intense



"My shade of the season for this look is nice’n easy Foam 10 Extra Light Blonde." Retro up-dos and cascading curls dominated the spring/summer shows, and with vintage style icons like Jean Shrimpton and Marilyn Monroe having something of a revival, it's time to turn up the glamour with intensified versions of your natural colour.Jonathan long of Chelsea salon Lockonego says: "If you’re naturally blonde, try going one to three shades lighter to achieve that cool blonde finish, and if you’re a brunette go one to three shades darker - it’s about intensifying your natural look."Avoid going too blocky with your colour so your shade brings out lots of high and low lights for instant glamour."My shade of the season for this look is nice’n easy Foam 10 Extra Light Blonde."

