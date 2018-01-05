Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair

Renew Strength Reconstructing Masque What they say: With its creamy formula consisting of proteins, ceramides and advanced lipids, it will leave your locks looking restored and revived in next to no time, £13.85, available from



What we say:

Reviewed by Jennifer, London

I wasn't a fan of the packaging - it reminds me of the old lotions and potions my mum used to use on me as a kid - not a good thing! On the plus side the conditioner has a light, sweet



Results: It didn’t really improve the shine of my



Best for: Smoothing and softening afro hair



Sofeminine rating:

With its creamy formula consisting of proteins, ceramides and advanced lipids, it will leave your locks looking restored and revived in next to no time, £13.85, available from Feel Unique Reviewed by Jennifer, LondonI wasn't a fan of the packaging - it reminds me of the old lotions and potions my mum used to use on me as a kid - not a good thing! On the plus side the conditioner has a light, sweet fragrance which gently fragrances the hair . Nice. Some conditioners can be a bit thick and sticky but this had just the right consistency and was a breeze to use; just stick it on your head and wait. I used a heat cap with this masque (as advised). Without it, it wasn’t especially effective.It didn’t really improve the shine of my hair but it certainly felt stronger. There was very little hair shedding when I rinsed the conditioner out and it felt noticeably softer every time I washed my hair . My hair was significantly less tangled once I popped my this on. I have stubborn, thick hair so it was great that this made brushing that much easier.Smoothing and softening afro hair

