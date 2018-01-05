- Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair

What they say:
With its creamy formula consisting of proteins, ceramides and advanced lipids, it will leave your locks looking restored and revived in next to no time, £13.85, available from Feel Unique
What we say:
Reviewed by Jennifer, London
I wasn't a fan of the packaging - it reminds me of the old lotions and potions my mum used to use on me as a kid - not a good thing! On the plus side the conditioner has a light, sweet fragrance
which gently fragrances
the hair
. Nice. Some conditioners can be a bit thick and sticky but this had just the right consistency and was a breeze to use; just stick it on your head and wait. I used a heat cap with this masque (as advised). Without it, it wasn’t especially effective.
Results:
It didn’t really improve the shine of my hair
but it certainly felt stronger. There was very little hair
shedding when I rinsed the conditioner out and it felt noticeably softer every time I washed my hair
. My hair
was significantly less tangled once I popped my this on. I have stubborn, thick hair
so it was great that this made brushing that much easier.
Best for:
Smoothing and softening afro hair
