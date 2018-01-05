Fudge Lightweight moisture mask
Fudge Lightweight Moisture Mask
What they say:
Soak your head in moisture with this lightweight, super hydrating 2-min moisture masque, created to help protect the hair
and prevent breakage resulting in smoother, silkier hair
. £12.95, available from www.fudge.com
.
What we say:
Reviewed by Julia, South London
The so-called Fudge Moisture Mask definitely smelt good enough to eat - but I wasn't convinced that I wanted my hair
to smell like fudge - luckily the fragrance
is quite different to the confectionary. I really liked the packaging too, but when it came to the texture of the mask, I really found it to be quite slimey rather than silky, and was afraid my hair
was going to look uber greasy.
Results:
What I loved most about Fudge's Moisture Mask is that it's so rapid. Unlike a lot of hair
masks you simply leave this on for a quick two minutes and wash out. My hair
felt much smoother and silkier than it did with my normal conditioner and was effortless to brush post wash. I'd definitely recommend it.
Best for:
Time saving and de-tangling.
Sofeminine rating: