- Fudge Lightweight moisture mask

Hair care
Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
  
What they say: Soak your head in moisture with this lightweight, super hydrating 2-min moisture masque, created to help protect the hair and prevent breakage resulting in smoother, silkier hair. £12.95, available from www.fudge.com.

What we say:
Reviewed by Julia, South London  The so-called Fudge Moisture Mask definitely smelt good enough to eat - but I wasn't convinced that I wanted my hair to smell like fudge - luckily the fragrance is quite different to the confectionary. I really liked the packaging too, but when it came to the texture of the mask, I really found it to be quite slimey rather than silky, and was afraid my hair was going to look uber greasy.

Results: What I loved most about Fudge's Moisture Mask is that it's so rapid. Unlike a lot of hair masks you simply leave this on for a quick two minutes and wash out. My hair felt much smoother and silkier than it did with my normal conditioner and was effortless to brush post wash. I'd definitely recommend it.

Best for: Time saving and de-tangling.

Sofeminine rating:
13/03/2012
