- Berber Oil Mask Restoration Therapy with Argan Oil

A luxury deep conditioning hair mask for home use that nourishes, smoothes and conditions hair leaving it soft, protected and shiny, £3.40, available from FeelUnique Reviewed by Ursula, LondonI love using argan oil on my skin so I was keen to try it out on my hair , especially after hearing how argan oil can really add shine and enhance hair The packaging was easy to use but I found the texture of the product to be very dense. After leaving the conditioner as a mask for ten minutes I washed it out, but my wet hair was left feeling slightly coated with residue, and it wasn't as easy to brush through my tangles post wash as I had hoped.Despite not being sure about this product during the washing and brushing process, I really couldn't argue with the shine factor. Plus my hair smelt rather gorgeous. The other thing which is great about this product is that you can use it as a mask or conditioner, so it's versatile too. I've been using this for a few weeks and have definitely had glossier locks ever since.Enhancing shine on a budget.