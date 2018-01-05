Berber Oil Mask Restoration Therapy with Argan Oil
What they say:
A luxury deep conditioning hair
mask for home use that nourishes, smoothes and conditions hair
leaving it soft, protected and shiny, £3.40, available from FeelUnique
.
What we say:
Reviewed by Ursula, London
I love using argan oil on my skin so I was keen to try it out on my hair
, especially after hearing how argan oil can really add shine and enhance hair health
.
The packaging was easy to use but I found the texture of the product to be very dense. After leaving the conditioner as a mask for ten minutes I washed it out, but my wet hair
was left feeling slightly coated with residue, and it wasn't as easy to brush through my tangles post wash as I had hoped.
Results:
Despite not being sure about this product during the washing and brushing process, I really couldn't argue with the shine factor. Plus my hair
smelt rather gorgeous. The other thing which is great about this product is that you can use it as a mask or conditioner, so it's versatile too. I've been using this for a few weeks and have definitely had glossier locks ever since.
Best for:
Enhancing shine on a budget.
Sofeminine rating: