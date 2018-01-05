>
Hair care
Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
  
Berber Oil Mask Restoration Therapy with Argan Oil

Berber Oil Mask Restoration Therapy with Argan Oil


Berber Oil Mask Restoration Therapy with Argan Oil 

What they say:  A luxury deep conditioning hair mask for home use that nourishes, smoothes and conditions hair leaving it soft, protected and shiny, £3.40, available from FeelUnique.

What we say:
Reviewed by Ursula, London 
I love using argan oil on my skin so I was keen to try it out on my hair, especially after hearing how argan oil can really add shine and enhance hair health.

The packaging was easy to use but I found the texture of the product to be very dense. After leaving the conditioner as a mask for ten minutes I washed it out, but my wet hair was left feeling slightly coated with residue, and it wasn't as easy to brush through my tangles post wash as I had hoped.

Results: Despite not being sure about this product during the washing and brushing process, I really couldn't argue with the shine factor. Plus my hair smelt rather gorgeous. The other thing which is great about this product is that you can use it as a mask or conditioner, so it's versatile too. I've been using this for a few weeks and have definitely had glossier locks ever since.

Best for: Enhancing shine on a budget.

13/03/2012
Hair care
