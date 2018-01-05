>
>
>
Hair care
Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
  
Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger

Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger


Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Keratin Intensive treatment 

What they say: Get to the core of dry, damaged hair. Awapuhi extract replenishes every strand with intense moisture and shine, £16.95, available from Paul Mitchell.

What we say:
Reviewed by Clare, North London
I loved the packaging - it looked really upmarket, like the kind of product you’d get in a really nice spa or salon and it smelt rather gorgeous too without being over-powering.

I found this product really easy to use and a little goes a long way so this bottle will last for ages, plus you only needed to leave it on for 3 minutes, so can be used as a quick fix in the morning for extra shine and strength.

Results:
My hair felt amazingly smooth in the shower when I washed the conditioner off and it was so easy to brush - no tangles at all. The conditioner definitely made my hair shinier than normal - a friend even commented on how shiny my hair was looking. It was also smoother than normal and I didn’t need to use the GHD’s quite so much once my hair was dried.

Best for: Soft and shiny hair

Sofeminine rating:
- Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger


Beauty Editor
13/03/2012
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         