Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger
Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Keratin Intensive treatment
What they say: Get to the core of dry, damaged hair. Awapuhi extract replenishes every strand with intense moisture and shine, £16.95, available from Paul Mitchell.
Reviewed by Clare, North London
I loved the packaging - it looked really upmarket, like the kind of product you’d get in a really nice spa or salon and it smelt rather gorgeous too without being over-powering.
I found this product really easy to use and a little goes a long way so this bottle will last for ages, plus you only needed to leave it on for 3 minutes, so can be used as a quick fix in the morning for extra shine and strength.
Results:
My hair felt amazingly smooth in the shower when I washed the conditioner off and it was so easy to brush - no tangles at all. The conditioner definitely made my hair shinier than normal - a friend even commented on how shiny my hair was looking. It was also smoother than normal and I didn’t need to use the GHD’s quite so much once my hair was dried.
Best for: Soft and shiny hair
Sofeminine rating:
Beauty Editor
13/03/2012
