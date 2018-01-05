Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger

Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Keratin Intensive treatment What they say: Get to the core of dry, damaged



What we say:

Reviewed by Clare, North London Get to the core of dry, damaged hair . Awapuhi extract replenishes every strand with intense moisture and shine, £16.95, available from Paul Mitchell. Reviewed by Clare, North London



I found this product really easy to use and a little goes a long way so this bottle will last for ages, plus you only needed to leave it on for 3 minutes, so can be used as a quick fix in the morning for extra shine and strength.



Results: I loved the packaging - it looked really upmarket, like the kind of product you’d get in a really nice spa or salon and it smelt rather gorgeous too without being over-powering.I found this product really easy to use and a little goes a long way so this bottle will last for ages, plus you only needed to leave it on for 3 minutes, so can be used as a quick fix in the morning for extra shine and strength.



Best for: Soft and shiny



My hair felt amazingly smooth in the shower when I washed the conditioner off and it was so easy to brush - no tangles at all. The conditioner definitely made my hair shinier than normal - a friend even commented on how shiny my hair was looking. It was also smoother than normal and I didn’t need to use the GHD’s quite so much once my hair was dried.Soft and shiny hair Sofeminine rating:



