- Paul Mitchell Super Charged Moisturiser

Hair care
Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
  
What they say: Provides an intense dose of moisture for dehydrated hair, boosts shine and improves elasticity, £12.00 available from LookFantastic.

What we say: 
Reviewed by Lauren, South London
The packaging doesn’t blow you away and can only be described as 'pretty standard.' I’m not sure this would stand out on the shelf in Boots unless I was specifically looking for it. On the plus side it smells just like a holiday - really clean and fruity. The product itself is supposed to add extra hydration to your hair and feels like conditioner - smooth to apply and easy to run through your hair without tangling. It was super easy to use too, as an extra step between shampoo and conditioning.

Results: 
After the first wash I didn’t notice any difference so I wasn’t impressed, however since using it for a second time my hair definitely feels smoother with a bit more bounce in it and my hair felt a lot easier to brush through after both washes.

Best for: Dry/curly or tangled hair.

Sofeminine rating:
Beauty Editor
13/03/2012
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
