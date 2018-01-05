Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair

: This intensive conditioner delivers top-level pampering for heat stressed hair . Protection, repair, shine, softness - it ticks every box, £3.99 available from Sainsburys Reviewed by Maria, Isle of WightMy hair is continually fighting the battle of the blow dry so Phil Smith’s SOS Rescue conditioner had its work cut out. The product did work as I could feel my hair being softer without being waxy and I could definitely see a change in the shine-factor, plus it's super purse friendly.When I blow-dried my hair I could really tell the difference, my hair felt so much healthier and wasn’t as dry. But, and it’s a big but, the smell really put me off. It was far too chemically for me, I tend to like coming out of the shower smelling of coconuts with that fresher than fresh feeling but this product didn’t do it for me.Shine and softness