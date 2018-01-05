Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
Phil Smith SOS Rescue
What they say
: This intensive conditioner delivers top-level pampering for heat stressed hair
. Protection, repair, shine, softness - it ticks every box, £3.99 available from Sainsburys
.
What we say:
Reviewed by Maria, Isle of Wight
My hair
is continually fighting the battle of the blow dry
so Phil Smith’s SOS Rescue conditioner had its work cut out. The product did work as I could feel my hair
being softer without being waxy and I could definitely see a change in the shine-factor, plus it's super purse friendly.
Results:
When I blow-dried my hair
I could really tell the difference, my hair
felt so much healthier and wasn’t as dry. But, and it’s a big but, the smell really put me off. It was far too chemically for me, I tend to like coming out of the shower smelling of coconuts
with that fresher than fresh feeling but this product didn’t do it for me.
Best for:
Shine and softness
Sofeminine rating: