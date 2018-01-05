- Charles Worthington at home hair repair

>
Hair care
Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
  
Charles Worthington Salon at Home Strength & Repair

What they say:
A treatment kit that restores dry, damaged and fragile hair to leave it looking healthy and intensely nourished, £19.99 available from Boots.

What we say:
Reviewed by by Anna-Belle Cao, London
This comes in a lovely posh box with a fold out section which gives simple instructions on how to use. It came with two disposible shower caps too for repeat use.
There are three stages to this kit. First you apply a hair oil, then you shampoo with the Strength & Repair shampoo. Finally you use the Intensive hair Repair Masque for 5 minutes. This has a gorgeous thick texture and goes in easily enough. The instructions on the front of the box are simple but don't go into much dept, it would have been nice to have a bit more detailed advice on how to get the best result.

Results: 
Although I love a bit of extended pampering, this is a bit of a faff and when I dried my hair it was very dry at the ends and still frizzy. Where my hair is virgin on the roots it looks lovely and shiny but on the dyed ends it was as if I hadn't used conditioner. I had to top it up with a serum. Disappointing,


Best forUncoloured hair

Sofeminine rating:
13/03/2012
