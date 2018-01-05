>
Hair care
Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
  
REF 551 treatment review

What they say:
Nourishing protein treatment for dry and damged hair. Improves hair quality and controls fly-away hair. A gentle nourishing treatment that gives your hair more energy and enhances shine. £13.30, available from HairThinking.

What we say:
Tested by Anna-Belle Cao, Editor, 30, London The packaging looks very clinical and a bit hardcore for a beauty product, but this also makes you think it'll do something impressive. I really liked the texture of the mask - it's gorgeously smooth and sticky at all. It goes on very easily but unfortunately once it's in your hair it feels like you've dipped your head in melted wax.

Results: 
I combed it through to try and ease the stickiness and then blow-dried it straight. My hair had mirror-like shine but it was as flat as a pancake. It felt heavy and sleek but not soft. Great for taming those annoying little fly-away baby hairs around the hairline and for pre-ponytail but in general this product was way too much for my hair.

Best for:  Big frizz or very thick, dry hair.

Sofeminine rating:
- REF 551 Treatment


Beauty Editor
13/03/2012
