REF 551 Treatment

REF 551 treatment review What they say:

Nourishing protein treatment for dry and damged



What we say:

Tested by Anna-Belle Cao, Editor, 30, London The packaging looks very clinical and a bit hardcore for a



Results:

I combed it through to try and ease the stickiness and then blow-dried it straight. My hair had mirror-like shine but it was as flat as a pancake. It felt heavy and sleek but not soft. Great for taming those annoying little fly-away baby hairs around the hairline and for pre-ponytail but in general this product was way too much for my hair.



Best for: Big frizz or very thick,



Sofeminine rating:



Nourishing protein treatment for dry and damged hair . Improves hair quality and controls fly-away hair. A gentle nourishing treatment that gives your hair more energy and enhances shine. £13.30, available from HairThinking Tested by Anna-Belle Cao, Editor, 30, London The packaging looks very clinical and a bit hardcore for a beauty product, but this also makes you think it'll do something impressive. I really liked the texture of the mask - it's gorgeously smooth and sticky at all. It goes on very easily but unfortunately once it's in your hair it feels like you've dipped your head in melted wax I combed it through to try and ease the stickiness and then blow-dried it straight. My hair had mirror-like shine but it was as flat as a pancake. It felt heavy and sleek but not soft. Great for taming those annoying little fly-away baby hairs around the hairline and for pre-ponytail but in general this product was way too much for my hair.Big frizz or very thick, dry hair