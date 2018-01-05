>
Hair care
Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
  
Curl Interrupted Smoothing and Hydrating Treatment

Curl Interrupted Smoothing and Hydrating Treatment


Brocato Curl Curl Interrupted Smoothing and Hydrating Treatment 

What they say: A smoothing treatment that deeply conditions, detangles and gently “straightens.” It penetrates hair with essential moisture and smoothes the cuticle to relax curls! £13.98, available from Hair1Direct.

What we say: 
Reviewed by Clare, South London
I liked the silver tube, and green tea aroma, and chose this as my hair is quite curly, so I was keen to see if it could tame my mane. The texture of the product is nice and creamy, but tended to stay in a clump rather than smooth out - and I had to work it into my hair, but once it was in, my hair started to soften and I could feel it taking effect.

Results: 
My hair was so soft after this, and felt very silky and clean, best of all my hair was tangle free but not noticeably straighter. Plus I was disappointed that the fragrance from the product had been totally lost after washing it out, which was a real shame.

Best for: Curly hair

Sofeminine rating:
- Curl Interrupted Smoothing and Hydrating Treatment


Beauty Editor
13/03/2012
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

