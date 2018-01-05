Mizani H20 Intense Night-Time Treatment

Mizani H20 Intense Night-Time Treatment What they say: This specially formulated treatment will help nourish weak tresses. Simply apply at night and the fab formula will work to hydrate, banish split ends, enhance moisture and control frizz, £13.95 available from



What we say:

Reviewed by Jennifer, London

I have afro It was super easy to use but the instructions suggest you only use a small amount - I had to use much more to get results.



Results: Whilst my hair wasn’t especially glossy, this wasn’t particularly suprising as my hair never is! However, using this product at night meant I didn’t have to ‘top-up’ my hair with Whilst my hair wasn’t especially glossy, this wasn’t particularly suprising as my hair never is! However, using this product at night meant I didn’t have to ‘top-up’ my hair with moisturiser when I woke up, which is always a pain . I could simply brush and go, my hair certainly felt less tangled so overall I was pleased, but for the money I was expecting more noticeable results.

Best for: Detangling afro hair

This specially formulated treatment will help nourish weak tresses. Simply apply at night and the fab formula will work to hydrate, banish split ends, enhance moisture and control frizz, £13.95 available from LookFantastic. Reviewed by Jennifer, LondonI have afro hair and was looking for something that would make my hair less tangled and feeling softer. The scent wasn’t particular strong as some afro hair mosturisers can smell sickly sweet and I was pleasantly surprised with the texture too - it was just like whipped cream! Really light and didn't weigh down the hair at all.Detangling afro hair Sofeminine rating:







