>
>
>
Hair care
Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
 Photo 13/13 
Mizani H20 Intense Night-Time Treatment

Mizani H20 Intense Night-Time Treatment


Mizani H20 Intense Night-Time Treatment

What they say: This specially formulated treatment will help nourish weak tresses. Simply apply at night and the fab formula will work to hydrate, banish split ends, enhance moisture and control frizz, £13.95 available from LookFantastic.

What we say:
Reviewed by Jennifer, London
I have afro hair and was looking for something that would make my hair less tangled and feeling softer. The scent wasn’t particular strong as some afro hair mosturisers can smell sickly sweet and I was pleasantly surprised with the texture too - it was just like whipped cream! Really light and didn't weigh down the hair at all.
It was super easy to use but the instructions suggest you only use a small amount - I had to use much more to get results.

Results: Whilst my hair wasn’t especially glossy, this wasn’t particularly suprising as my hair never is! However, using this product at night meant I didn’t have to ‘top-up’ my hair with moisturiser when I woke up, which is always a pain. I could simply brush and go, my hair certainly felt less tangled so overall I was pleased, but for the money I was expecting more noticeable results.

Best for: Detangling afro hair

Sofeminine rating:

- Mizani H20 Intense Night-Time Treatment



Beauty Editor
13/03/2012
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornRare baby names
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         