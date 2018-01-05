Frederic Fekkai Advanced Essential Shea Butter Ultra Rich Mask

This rich, nourishing mask contains specially selected ingredients and Shea butter to smooth and soften unruly and coarse hair types, nourish and hydrate dry strands and fortify and condition for healthy, shiny and silky soft hair. £20.00 available from Beauty Bay Reviewed by Nikki, North LondonMy hair type is fine, long, coloured and slightly dry in the length so I wanted to find out if this could rehydrate my hair. I liked the ‘squeeze out of tube’ design for the packaging - it makes it far better to use in the shower than having to take a lid off and put it back on. The shea butter fragrance was natural and fresh, while the product was super thick - almost clay like in consistency. This instantly made me think this was going to be a really heavy duty moisturiser Because it was so thick I had to soften it in my hands before I rubbed it on my hair but this wasn’t an issue. I brushed it through with a tangle teaser to ensure all over coverage while paying most attention to the length.My hair did feel soft and tangle free. Not noticeably shinier but definitely smoother. I would recommend this to a friend who has thicker hair than me because it did leave my hair a little lank due to the richness of the product - but that is because I have fine hair