>
>
>
Hair care
Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair
  
Frederic Fekkai Advanced Essential Shea Butter Ultra Rich Mask

Frederic Fekkai Advanced Essential Shea Butter Ultra Rich Mask


Frederic Fekkai Advanced Essential Shea Butter Ultra Rich Mask  

What they say: This rich, nourishing mask contains specially selected ingredients and Shea butter to smooth and soften unruly and coarse hair types, nourish and hydrate dry strands and fortify and condition for healthy, shiny and silky soft hair. £20.00 available from Beauty Bay.

What we say:
Reviewed by Nikki, North London
My hair type is fine, long, coloured and slightly dry in the length so I wanted to find out if this could rehydrate my hair. I liked the ‘squeeze out of tube’ design for the packaging - it makes it far better to use in the shower than having to take a lid off and put it back on. The shea butter fragrance was natural and fresh, while the product was super thick - almost clay like in consistency. This instantly made me think this was going to be a really heavy duty moisturiser.

Because it was so thick I had to soften it in my hands before I rubbed it on my hair but this wasn’t an issue. I brushed it through with a tangle teaser to ensure all over coverage while paying most attention to the length.

Results: My hair did feel soft and tangle free. Not noticeably shinier but definitely smoother. I would recommend this to a friend who has thicker hair than me because it did leave my hair a little lank due to the richness of the product - but that is because I have fine hair.

Sofeminine ranking:
- Frederic Fekkai Advanced Essential Shea Butter Ultra Rich Mask


Beauty Editor
13/03/2012
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersPlay Our 2048 Game!
Naturally beautiful celebritiesSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         