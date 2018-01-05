Hair mask: The perfect hair mask for your hair

Label M Age-Defying Mask

Label M Age-Defying Mask What they say: A super revitalising intensive mask which works to restore, replenish and rejuvenate.



The techno and ingredient speak is all very well, but as this is rather pricey at £17.50 I wanted to know if this was really going to work to give my lack lustre locks added shine and vitality.



I liked the sleek packaging but you don't get much in the tub, especially if you have really



Results: After leaving the cream in my hair for 10 minutes I rinsed this out and was pleased that it didn't leave any residue. When I dried my hair it was so much softer and was a pleasure to brush - totally tangle free. My hair has felt so much stronger and looked so much shinier since using this. The only problem? I want a bigger tub!

