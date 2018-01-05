Hairstyle: The side wave Want to be down with the latest hairstyle? Hot on the must-have trend? Of course not - you're too cool for that.



But in case you were wondering what the standout hairstyle of the moment is - it's the side wave.



Eva Green dazzles with her sleek side wave

Why wear your hair on both sides when you can have a thick tumble of waves worn on one?



Eva Green looked sleek and chic with her side waves at the premier of Dark Shadows this week while Kate Moss has been toying with tousled hair piled on one side during her latest shoot for Vogue.



Meanwhile The Met Ball had a bevvy of side wave converts proving it really is the style to toy with right about now. The best thing about it? It's so easy to do!







"Try using



Lamia Diani, a senior stylist at Paul Edmonds explains: “Curl the hair from mid length to the end. Take 6 big sections for curling and then sweep from one side to the other creating a strong side parting and use a few pins to hold it in place."Try using Shu Uemura Shape Paste to smooth frizz and give hair texture. Then spritz on some L’Oreal Elnett to keep it all in place." Shu Uemura Shape Paste - £18.70

Hey presto - you have a striking side wave that will turn heads - just like these beauties:

Jessica Alba looked stun-alun at The Met Ball

Jessica Alba's side swoosh at The Met Ball showed off her flawless bone structure and made her hair look twice as thick.



Dutch model Doutze Kroes is riding that side wave Dutch model and all round beauty Doutze Kroes knows that it's all about the side wave - and she does it so well. Vintage chic in an instant. Are you sold yet?



Then get side waving!

