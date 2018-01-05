Hairstyles for fine hair
Short layered hair with long side fringe
One of the most fabulous styles which will improve fine hair
instantly is having your hair cut short with layers and a long side fringe
put in.
Sophie Maddy from Lazarou Hair & Beauty Salon
recommends this look.
Her favourite is the graduate bob, she says, “It is easy to manage and easy to style, and there’s a Bed Head by TIGI product called 'small talk' which is a thickifier, energizer and stylizer, it’s very good for putting volume in the hair, you just put it on before blow-drying.”
Emma Bradley from Hair@one
in Exeter says: "Adding a fringe is perfect to stop hair from hanging round the face and gives you an extra boost." - So if you’re looking for an edgy image that oozes movement and body then this style is ideal.
To maintain the bob’s style and shape, volume is absoulty key, so make sure you finish off by using Very Volume Supreme Hold Hairspray
RRP: £6.02
TIGI Bed Head Small Talk RRP: £11.85