>
>
Hairstyles for fine hair
  
Hairstyles for fine hair
In this article

Hairstyles for fine hair


Short layered hair with long side fringe

One of the most fabulous styles which will improve fine hair instantly is having your hair cut short with layers and a long side fringe put in.

Sophie Maddy from Lazarou Hair & Beauty Salon recommends this look.

Her favourite is the graduate bob, she says, “It is easy to manage and easy to style, and there’s a Bed Head by TIGI product called 'small talk' which is a thickifier, energizer and stylizer, it’s very good for putting volume in the hair, you just put it on before blow-drying.”

Emma Bradley from Hair@one in Exeter says: "Adding a fringe is perfect to stop hair from hanging round the face and gives you an extra boost." - So if you’re looking for an edgy image that oozes movement and body then this style is ideal.

To maintain the bob’s style and shape, volume is absoulty key, so make sure you finish off by using Very Volume Supreme Hold Hairspray RRP: £6.02

TIGI Bed Head Small Talk RRP: £11.85

 
Gemma Kayim
02/08/2011
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Hairstyles for fine hair

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         