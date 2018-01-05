>
>
Hairstyles for fine hair
  
Hairstyles for fine hair
In this article

Hairstyles for fine hair


Long layers

Celebrity hairdresser Richard Ward gave us some good advice for women with fine hair who want to keep their style long and luscious.

He says: “If you have fine hair, it works best if it’s worn with movement to give vitality and texture, which has the effect of softening features. Longer hair works well with layers cut in, which subtly frame the face, (think The Duchess of Cornwall, Elle Macpherson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.)"

He adds: "If you’d like to give the appearance of fuller hair, invest in a good root-boosting product like my Richard Ward Couture Hair Volumizer Root Booster (£19.) Spray onto the roots before blow-drying through for amazing movement, volume and body!"

If you looking for blow-drying volume tips then we can reveal that using a round brush when blow-drying is excellent for styling.

Also when your hair is nearly dry and you have perfected your style, give out a burst of cold air, it will set the hair nicely.
Gemma Kayim
02/08/2011
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Hairstyles for fine hair

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Tricks and tips for an active new yearCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         