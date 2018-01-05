Hairstyles for fine hair

In this article



















Celebrity hairdresser Richard Ward gave us some good advice for women with fine hair who want to keep their style long and luscious.He says: “If you have fine hair , it works best if it’s worn with movement to give vitality and texture, which has the effect of softening features. Longer hair works well with layers cut in, which subtly frame the face, (think The Duchess of Cornwall, Elle Macpherson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley .)" He adds: "If you’d like to give the appearance of fuller hair, invest in a good root-boosting product like my Richard Ward Couture Hair Volumizer Root Booster (£19.) Spray onto the roots before blow-drying through for amazing movement, volume and body!" If you looking for blow-drying volume tips then we can reveal that using a round brush when blow-drying is excellent for styling.



Also when your hair is nearly dry and you have perfected your style, give out a burst of cold air, it will set the hair nicely.





