In this article



















Hairstyles for fine hair

Backcombed hair How to master the art of backcombing is every girls dream.



Once you have that down to a tee then you will be able to create the biggest styles around for your



Lilly Gill, stylist at



A product she recommends to use if you decide that backcombing is to become part of your daily ritual is



Backcombing will add fullness and height to hair that's swept up, or if you prefer, just to be left down. A good tip is to use short strokes rather than long pulling strokes.



Mark Leeson, from



The key to backcombing is to be consistent and practise as much as you can, strive to make all the sections of your hair the same - good luck!









How to master the art of backcombing is every girls dream.Once you have that down to a tee then you will be able to create the biggest styles around for your fine hair Lilly Gill, stylist at Teddy George says: "It's important to remember though that the more you backcomb the weaker your hair becomes."A product she recommends to use if you decide that backcombing is to become part of your daily ritual is Kérastase Bain De Force - Strengthening Hair Bath - It’s defiantly worth buying so your hair doesn't end up getting damaged, weakened or starts to thin.Backcombing will add fullness and height to hair that's swept up, or if you prefer, just to be left down. A good tip is to use short strokes rather than long pulling strokes.Mark Leeson, from Mark Leeson Hair Body and Mind , Mansfield, Nottinghamshire says: "Don’t overdo it, and always smooth over the top layer to disguise it - that way you’ll still look perfectly groomed but your hair will have a little volume."The key to backcombing is to be consistent and practise as much as you can, strive to make all the sections of your hair the same - good luck! Kérastase Bain De Force - Strengthening Hair Bath RRP: £11.40