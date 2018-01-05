>
Hairstyles for fine hair


The 2009 Midlands Hairdresser of the Year - James Whyte, from Soul Hair in Chester took time out of his busy schedule to give us his advice on women with fine hair.

He recommended that women, "should use light shampoos - there brilliant for fine hair"

James uses Wella and Aveda products which are all 97% organic with added plant extracts which he says are fantastic - and who are we to argue with the professional!

James mentioned that loose Up-do's are the look of the moment and for those who want to keep up with the hair style of the season then this is one to try out.

To make sure you achieve the right look that’s totally in, make sure when you create your Up-do that you remember to leave hair around the face, the hair that falls will create a smooth subtle chic look.

Also a handy little trick he gave us was to experiment by crimping the roots of your hair about inch and a half to make sure your hair doesn’t drop.

James product recommendations:
Aveda Pure Abundance Volumising Clay conditioner RRP: £24.70

Wella Professionals Enrich Volumizing Shampoo for Fine to Normal Hair RRP: £7.95

Wella Professionals Brilliance Leave in Mousse RRP: £7.25
Gemma Kayim
02/08/2011
