Hairstyles for fine hair
  
Hairstyles for fine hair
Hairstyles for fine hair


Short layers on the crown of head for fine curly hair

Do you have curly fine hair but want that boost of volume with as a little effort as possible?

Then short layers on the crown of the head will give a romantic look and keep your hair full and appear thicker.

To help maintain this hairstyle, Angelo Seminara, British Hairdresser of the Year 2011 based at the Trevor Sorbie salon says: "Davines have a new product called VOLU Mist which is a volume explosion for limp and fine hair. All you have to do is apply from roots to ends and set the hair accordingly to your favourite parting and style."

This product will help you create your curly hair style much more easily.

Angelo mentioned his favourite way to achieve a style like this is, "just after the product is applied with a vent brush start lifting the roots and blow dry the rest with a medium round brush and keep the curl until it is curled down.Then brush the hair and fix it with some hairspray."

Davines VOLU Mist - Volume Boosting Moisturizing Mist RRP: £19.90
Gemma Kayim
02/08/2011
02/08/2011 
