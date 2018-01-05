>
>
Hairstyles for fine hair
  
Hairstyles for fine hair
In this article

Hairstyles for fine hair


Wavy hair with heated rollers

Say goodbye to your straightners and hello to your new styling buddy - the hot rollers!

Andrew Barton from the Andrew Barton Salon says: "Heated rollers are a fine haired girl’s best friend for adding body, bounce and volume, the process of the hair cooling on the roller makes the hair style last longer." - Finally are fine hair prayers are answered.

Rollers will also add fullness and texture guaranteed to cure your fine hair troubles.

Try out the rollers this season and create the ultimate sexy styles for full on volume.

Choose from a variety of looks, either large rollers for playful waves and movement, or go for the smaller size for little cute ringlets.

Richard Ward suggests using velcro rollers, he says: "They can be used just around the hairline at the front for a boost. To maximize volume, make sure when putting the rollers in that the hair is vertical and roll it down from the tips to the roots so that the hair at the roots is pulled upright. Heat with hairdryer, allow to cool, and then lift rollers out of the hair and use hands to rake through."
Gemma Kayim
02/08/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Hairstyles for fine hair

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         