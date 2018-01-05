Hairstyles for fine hair
Wavy hair with heated rollers
Say goodbye to your straightners and hello to your new styling buddy - the hot rollers!
Andrew Barton from the Andrew Barton Salon
says: "Heated rollers are a fine haired girl’s best friend for adding body, bounce and volume, the process of the hair
cooling on the roller makes the hair style
last longer." - Finally are fine hair
prayers are answered.
Rollers will also add fullness and texture guaranteed to cure your fine hair
troubles.
Try out the rollers this season and create the ultimate sexy styles for full on volume.
Choose from a variety of looks, either large rollers for playful waves and movement, or go for the smaller size for little cute ringlets.
Richard Ward suggests using velcro rollers, he says: "They can be used just around the hairline at the front for a boost. To maximize volume, make sure when putting the rollers in that the hair
is vertical and roll it down from the tips to the roots so that the hair
at the roots is pulled upright. Heat with hairdryer, allow to cool, and then lift rollers out of the hair
and use hands to rake through."