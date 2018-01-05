In this article



















Hairstyles for fine hair

Wavy hair with heated rollers Say goodbye to your straightners and hello to your new styling buddy - the hot rollers!



Andrew Barton from the



Rollers will also add fullness and texture guaranteed to cure your



Try out the rollers this season and create the ultimate sexy styles for full on volume.



Choose from a variety of looks, either large rollers for playful waves and movement, or go for the smaller size for little cute ringlets.



Richard Ward suggests using velcro rollers, he says: "They can be used just around the hairline at the front for a boost. To maximize volume, make sure when putting the rollers in that the





Say goodbye to your straightners and hello to your new styling buddy - the hot rollers!Andrew Barton from the Andrew Barton Salon says: "Heated rollers are a fine haired girl’s best friend for adding body, bounce and volume, the process of the hair cooling on the roller makes the hair style last longer." - Finally are fine hair prayers are answered.Rollers will also add fullness and texture guaranteed to cure your fine hair troubles.Try out the rollers this season and create the ultimate sexy styles for full on volume.Choose from a variety of looks, either large rollers for playful waves and movement, or go for the smaller size for little cute ringlets.Richard Ward suggests using velcro rollers, he says: "They can be used just around the hairline at the front for a boost. To maximize volume, make sure when putting the rollers in that the hair is vertical and roll it down from the tips to the roots so that the hair at the roots is pulled upright. Heat with hairdryer, allow to cool, and then lift rollers out of the hair and use hands to rake through."