Hairstyles for fine hair

In this article

Blunt hair cut

Clean blunt edges is the perfect style for women with fine hair, and the shorter you take your hair the thicker it will look which won't weigh your hair down.

Mark Hayes, International creative director at Sasson gives his tips on how to style fine hair, he says: "When styling, don't aim to lift the hair too far out from the head as this will actually make hair look thinner and more see through. It is really best to go for sleek glossy hair rather than false volume."

He adds, "Try using Sassoon professional Halo Hydrate, a light moisturiser for the hair, combined with Heat Shape for a little natural lift." - Perfect for the blunt cut hairstyle.

He also recommends finishing with Sasson shine spray avaliable only from their salon.

Richard Ward also gave a helpful suggestion about using colour on fine hair, he says: "Colour is a great rescue remedy for thin hair as it can bulk up finer, lifeless hair and the chemical process can contribute to drying out oily hair. Opt for a block colour rather than highlights as this will give the appearance of a fuller, dense, more glossy finish."
Gemma Kayim
02/08/2011
