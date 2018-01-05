>
Hairstyles for fine hair
  
Hairstyles for fine hair
Hairstyles for fine hair


Tailored crop

Akin Konizi of the Award Winning London hairdressers, HOB Salons gave us an exclusive insight into what the hairstyle for autumn/winter 11 will be!

We can reveal that the tailored crop is making its way back into the lime light for autumn/winter 11.

Akin says: "The autumn/winter 11 season is going to see the head hugging, tailored crop make a comeback. Seeking inspiration from 70’s actress Charlotte Rampling and seen on A-list actress Jennifer Goodwin and Emma Watson, this look is strong in shape but soft in texture and teamed with a show-stopping block colour will make your hair look thicker instantly."

He also explains the importance of finding "the perfect cut to suit you and your hair type." So make sure your making the most out of your hair, its worth going to the hairdressers to see what they can do for you if you’re not sure.

Akin added: "When styling your hair it is essential to use products to enhance volume and thickness. On wet hair, begin by using Wella SP Resolute Lift (£16.50 @ HOB Salons) to give a volumising foundation at the root ahead of blow drying."

"Combine this with Sebastian Thickefy Foam Mousse (£19.95 @ HOB Salons) through the mid-lengths and ends to enhance the hair’s soft texture when blow drying."
