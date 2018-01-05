In this article



















Hairstyle for fine hair

Bob, Inch or two past your shoulders



He said: “Fine hair looks great jaw length and if going slightly longer possibly use extensions like HairDreams Extension's to thicken the look up. The European blend they use sits much better with finer hair types, resulting in a natural look."



Some products James suggested you should use is the Prive Shining Weightless Amplifier - great for adding structure and body into the hair that he says will last.



Or there’s a water based spray that James says is fantastic, that will also help your hair hold it's shape, all you have to do is plump the hair from root to tip with Philip Kingsley Miximizer.



Martyn Holmes, Alternative Hair Visionary award winner, twice, from



He adds, "The trick for winning the battle against fine hair is to stay away from layering, as this will flatten the hair and encourage wispiness."



