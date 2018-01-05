>
>
Hairstyles for fine hair
 Photo 10/10 
Hairstyle for fine hair
In this article

Hairstyle for fine hair


Bob, Inch or two past your shoulders

Josh Rees - Hole, Top Stylist at Urban Retreat gave his opinion on hairstyles for fine hair.

He said: “Fine hair looks great jaw length and if going slightly longer possibly use extensions like HairDreams Extension's to thicken the look up. The European blend they use sits much better with finer hair types, resulting in a natural look."

Some products James suggested you should use is the Prive Shining Weightless Amplifier - great for adding structure and body into the hair that he says will last.

Or there’s a water based spray that James says is fantastic, that will also help your hair hold it's shape, all you have to do is plump the hair from root to tip with Philip Kingsley Miximizer.

Martyn Holmes, Alternative Hair Visionary award winner, twice, from Strangeways also added that, "Nape length styles are on trend right now, and to style, I recommend Sebastian Volupt Shampoo and conditioner with a bodifying spray."

He adds, "The trick for winning the battle against fine hair is to stay away from layering, as this will flatten the hair and encourage wispiness."

Another hair colouring tip was given by James, he said, "You can give the illusion of thicker hair by using hair tint. For example, blondes could darken the roots by up to two shades for a shadowing effect that will give the illusion of a fuller head of hair.”

Prive Shining Weightless Amplifier RRP: £11.64

Philip Kingsley Miximizer RRP: £17.85

Sebastian Volupt Shampoo and conditioner RRP: £12.33
Gemma Kayim
02/08/2011
Reader ranking:4.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Hairstyles for fine hair

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Stars who married the same person twice ...Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         