Whether you want a hairstyle that makes you stand out from the crowd or something more classic, we reveal the hairstyles you’ll be lusting over this season, along with advice on how to take care of your hair.

If you fancy a complete hairstyle overhaul, take a look at our makeover and hairstyle specials, or check out some celebrity hairstyles for inspiration!

And if you’re getting married this year, take a look at our selection of bridal hairstyles for wedding day ideas!

Hairstyle trends

Which hairstyles are in this season? Discover all women's hairstyle trends here:

Taking care of your hair

Just like your skin, your hair needs loving care and attention. Here's our advice on looking after your hairstyle.

All you need to know about hair care

Time for a change?

If you feel like doing something different with your hair, take a look at our makeover and hairstyle specials for inspiration!

Celeb hairstyles

A big occasion coming up? Take hairstyle inspiration from the celebs!

Bridal hairstyles

Find the perfect hairstyle for your big day!

Hairstyle: fringes

The fringe has evolved but never gone out of fashion, and changing your fringe gives an instant update. Here's our guide to the different types of fringes and how to cut your own.

There are so many types of fringe that you can always find one to suit your face shape. Even very short styles can be cut with a fringe. You do need to get the right fringe for your hair type, though - a straight fringe is never going to be easy if you have naturally wavy hair!

> Curly hair: Curly hair can be cut in a fringe, but bear in mind you'll have to work hard to maintain it if you don't want a mass of frizz across your forehead!


Read the rest of the practical guide on fringes

  
