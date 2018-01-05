>
Hair care

Headmasters introduce fabulous new Blow Dry collection

 
Headmasters
Headmasters

Headmasters Blow Dry Collection

Headmasters launched in 1982 and has hair salons across the country and their main aim is to combine fabulous hairdressing with fabulous service...

To this end they've become innovators - not just in cut and colour techniques but also with their blow dries and treatments. Their constant struggle to keep abreast of the latest looks for your locks has led them to introduce blow dry collections for clients to browse.

This has to be their ultimate blow dry collection of all time - all of these gorgeous looks can be achieved fast for a big night out, important event, or just because... getting a blow dry is a sure fire way to make you feel like a superstar.

You can get your hair blow dried in any Headmasters salon but if you're in London then head to the Blo Out Bar @ Fenwick, New Bond St, London W1A 3BS - they've introduced a loyalty card - buy 5 Blo outs and get the 6th free!

Check out the collection here for some blow dry inspiration...



