The Portobello Pony

Ask for... The Portobello Pony

Inspired by the lovely Sienna Miller, this low slung pony tail is all about boho!



How it's done...

The key to this look is its ‘undone finish’. Using a medium tong the hair is sectioned and curled with a slight root drag. hair is swept into a pony at the nape of the neck and secured, making sure that some hair stays free at the front to frame the face.



Products to use...

Tecni.Art Liss Control - Tecni.Art Volume Architect

Tecni.Art Fix Anti-frizz





