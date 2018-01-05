>
Hair care
Beautiful and blow dried - gorgeous new styles for 2013
  
The Portobello Pony
The Portobello Pony


Ask for... The Portobello Pony
Inspired by the lovely Sienna Miller, this low slung pony tail is all about boho!

How it's done...
The key to this look is its ‘undone finish’. Using a medium tong the hair is sectioned and curled with a slight root drag. hair is swept into a pony at the nape of the neck and secured, making sure that some hair stays free at the front to frame the face.

Products to use...
Tecni.Art Liss Control - Tecni.Art Volume Architect
Tecni.Art Fix Anti-frizz
