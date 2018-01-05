>
>
>
Hair care
Beautiful and blow dried - gorgeous new styles for 2013
  
The Bardot Beau
In this article

The Bardot Beau


Ask for... The Bardot Beau
Claudia Schiffer was the inspiration behind this half-up half-down look (although from the name you'd think it was Brigette). This 2013 take on the crown height will bring you bang up to date.

How it's done...
Hair is sectioned from Hair-line to crown and using a large bristle brush is blow-dried smooth. To create a curl at the ends the dryer is angled on the underside of the brush to seal it in. Hair is backcombed to create height, then the top panel of Hair is brushed away from the face, smoothed back into a quiff and secured.

Products to use...
Tecni.Art Liss Control - Tecni.Art Pli
Tecni.Art Air Fix
Beauty Editor
23/12/2012
Tags Hair care Hair Trends Haircuts
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         