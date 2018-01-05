In this article

















The Bardot Beau

Ask for... The Bardot Beau

Claudia Schiffer was the inspiration behind this half-up half-down look (although from the name you'd think it was Brigette). This 2013 take on the crown height will bring you bang up to date.



How it's done...

Hair is sectioned from Hair-line to crown and using a large bristle brush is blow-dried smooth. To create a curl at the ends the dryer is angled on the underside of the brush to seal it in. Hair is backcombed to create height, then the top panel of Hair is brushed away from the face, smoothed back into a quiff and secured.



Products to use...

Tecni.Art Liss Control - Tecni.Art Pli

Tecni.Art Air Fix



