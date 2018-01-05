In this article

















The Jerry

Ask for... The Jerry

Making the 80's cool again, this 2013 side sweep nods to Jerry Hall, Anna Sophia and Alice Dellal - retro inspired yet still fresh, edgy and sexy!



How it's done...

The hair is parted deep on one side and two different sized tongs are used to create waves throughout — the smaller tong gives a stronger wave through the front, the bigger tong is for a looser wave towards the back. One side is lightly gripped away from the face leaving a cascade of hair over one ear.



Products to use...

Tecni.Art Liss Control - Tecni.Art Pli

Tecni.Ar t Air Fix



