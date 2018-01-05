>
Hair care
Beautiful and blow dried - gorgeous new styles for 2013
  
The Jerry
The Jerry


Ask for... The Jerry
Making the 80's cool again, this 2013 side sweep nods to Jerry Hall, Anna Sophia and Alice Dellal - retro inspired yet still fresh, edgy and sexy!

How it's done...
The hair is parted deep on one side and two different sized tongs are used to create waves throughout — the smaller tong gives a stronger wave through the front, the bigger tong is for a looser wave towards the back. One side is lightly gripped away from the face leaving a cascade of hair over one ear.

Products to use...
Tecni.Art Liss Control - Tecni.Art Pli
Tecni.Ar t Air Fix
Beauty Editor
23/12/2012
Hair care Hair Trends Haircuts
