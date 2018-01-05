>
Hair care
Beautiful and blow dried - gorgeous new styles for 2013
  
Ask for... The Now Manhattan
This is a classic at Headmasters but like all great icons it's been reinvented. A traditional blow dry with a modern edge.

How it's done...
Using a classic setting technique with rollers, hair is prepped with a volume spray. Starting from the front of the head, the hair is blown out using a bristle brush, wrapped around the brush, heated and replaced with a large roller then left to cool. The key to the 2013 update is the next step - hair is brushed smooth (eliminating waves) using a Denman brush to add a kick at the ends, followed by an application of styling cream to the ends for a light and smooth finish.

Products to use...
Tecni.Ar t Liss Control - Tecni.Ar t Volume Lift
Tecni.Ar t Fix Anti-Frizz
23/12/2012
